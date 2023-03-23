Man hurls acid on wife in Coimbatore court complex

COIMBATORE: In a shocking incident, a man hurled acid on his estranged wife in the court complex in Coimbatore on Thursday.

After hurling acid, the accused Siva Kumar tried to escape, but was caught red handed by advocates and was thrashed before being handed over to Race Course police.

Police said the victim Kavitha (33) had severe burns and was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for treatment. She appeared in court in connection with a theft case, when Siva Kumar came and broke into an argument.

As she was living separately, Siva Kumar asked her to come with him. When she stoutly refused, he hurled acid on her in full public view in the court complex.

“As he brought the acid in a water bottle, it did raise any suspicion. The woman suffered severe burns and is in a critical condition,” said a cop. Further inquiries are on.