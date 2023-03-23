Krishnagiri honour killing: AIADMK denies Stalin's claim on accused

CHENNAI: Following reports calling Krishnagiri honour killing accused Shankar as AIADMK's branch secretary of Periyamuthur's Pulugankottai, the Dravidian major trashed reports as rumours.

The party said the functionary in that post is Kannayiram, who is in the OPS camp, and the branch secretary post of that locality is currently vacant. AIADMK took up the 2021 intra-party election to buttress its claims.

The word spread like wildfire when Chief Minister MK Stalin made this statement responding to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami 's calling attention motion on the Krishnagiri honour killing issue at the Assembly today. Stalin added the DMK government would keep taking out awareness campaign against honour killings and called on legislators from all the parties to support the ruling government in its efforts.

Krishnagiri youth Jegan recently got married to his beau Saranya, who belonged to a caste Hindu community, against the family wish of the woman. Enraged over the inter-caste marriage, Saranya's father Shankar and a few other apprehended Jagan on the Dharmapuri National Highways and hacked him to death. Ever since the incident, outrage and demands for stern action against the heinous murder poured in.