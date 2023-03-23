K’giri youth’s killing: House of accused ransacked

EPS condemn murder, demand stringent action

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly condemned the brutal murder of a newly married youth by his father-in-law and two others in Kittampatti in Krishnagiri and criticised the incident shows the state is treading the path of violence instead of path of development.

Tamil Nadu, under the DMK regime, has turned into a field of murders. The murderers are wandering without any fear, while political murders, honour killing and murder for gain have become routine. It is a cause of concern, said EPS in his social media post.

The shocking incident took place at about 1.30 pm on Tuesday when the victim C Jagan (26), who was on a two-wheeler, was intercepted by his father-in-law Sankar and two others at Kittampatti and hacked to death for marrying his daughter Saranya against their wish. Jagan and Saranya got married a month ago.