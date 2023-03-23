K’giri youth’s killing: House of accused ransacked
COIMBATORE: A day after a newly married youth was hacked to death in full public view by his father-in-law; the members of the victim’s family ransacked the house of the accused on Tuesday past midnight.
Honour killing victim C Jagan, a construction worker from Kittampatti was attacked brutally with sickles by three persons in broad daylight on a service road linking Dharmapuri-Krishnagiri National Highway on Tuesday. He was killed for marrying his lady love S Saranya, 21 braving opposition from her family members.
After executing the spine-chilling murder, Jagan’s father-in-law Shankar, 43, and his three accomplices sped away in their two-wheelers.
Even as the Kaveripattinam police registered a case and investigations were underway, Shankar surrendered before the Mahila Court in Krishnagiri.
He was then produced in court and lodged in Salem Central Prison.
In a late-night development, the irate family members of Jagan barged into Shankar’s house and ransacked the properties.
To prevent any further untoward incidents, a large number of police personnel were deployed at the house.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was handed over to family members after a post-mortem at Krishnagiri Government Hospital.
Though they refused to accept the body, initially demanding to arrest the absconding accused persons, they relented after talks by senior police officials. Two special teams have been formed to nab three others, who were on the run.
EPS condemn murder, demand stringent action
Leader of Opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly condemned the brutal murder of a newly married youth by his father-in-law and two others in Kittampatti in Krishnagiri and criticised the incident shows the state is treading the path of violence instead of path of development.
Tamil Nadu, under the DMK regime, has turned into a field of murders. The murderers are wandering without any fear, while political murders, honour killing and murder for gain have become routine. It is a cause of concern, said EPS in his social media post.
The shocking incident took place at about 1.30 pm on Tuesday when the victim C Jagan (26), who was on a two-wheeler, was intercepted by his father-in-law Sankar and two others at Kittampatti and hacked to death for marrying his daughter Saranya against their wish. Jagan and Saranya got married a month ago.
