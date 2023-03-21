Youth hacked to death in Krishnagiri in alleged honour killing

CHENNAI: In an alleged case of honour killing, a Krishnagiri youth was hacked to death at Dharmapuri National Highways by his wife's relatives.

Jegan (28) and Saranya have been in love, they tied the knot despite stiff opposition from the woman's relatives. Under such troubled circumstances, Jegan was apprehended by Saranya's relatives on Tuesday when he was driving near KRP dam, and was hacked to death in broad daylight on the highways.

Krishnagiri SP Saroj Kumar Thakur rushed to the scene. Jegan's relatives staged protests refusing to collect his mortal remains demanding Saranya's relatives, who are on the run after the alleged killing, to be arrested.