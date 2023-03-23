HC seeks details of Ministers taking part in Anbu Jothi Ashram events

CHENNAI: Hearing the bail petition moved by the founder of Anbu Jothi Ashram in Villupuram, which was shut recently after serious allegations of sexual assault, human trafficking and drugging of its inmates surfaced, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the police to file additional documents in connection with the probe.

Following complaints, the Villupuram police – which initially investigated the case before the probe was handed over to the CB-CID had arrested Jubin Baby and his wife Maria, who ran the home for mentally ill and destitute persons, and six others. They filed a bail plea in the Madras High Court on March 21.

When the plea came up for hearing before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira on Thursday, the petitioners’ counsel contended that the ashram had rescued around 4,000 mentally challenged people from the roads and public places with the help of police, and proper treatment was given to them at various homes that it ran.

"The complaint against the Anbu Jothi Ashram is completely false and baseless. We have run the ashram for 25 years with proper licence and certificates, and all the allegations including sexual assault, human trafficking and drugging are false. The complaint was filed due to pressure from the police department. Without even a complaint, the State police had registered a case themselves," he said.

Responding to this, the counsel who appeared on behalf of the police said the case was registered only after the district authorities inspected the ashram, and added that the medical report related to the sexual assault allegations has not been received yet.

The judge then directed the police to submit a detailed report on the Ministers' participation in the ashram events and the medical report, and adjourned the hearing to March 29.