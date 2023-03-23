Governor Ravi visits Delhi, calls on Amit Shah

CHENNAI: Hours before the Tamil Nadu state Assembly resolved to readopt the Bill against online gambling, Governor R N Ravi's visit to Delhi to meet Union Minister Amit Shah has spiced up the political scenario in the State.

Cutting across political parties, including the prime opposition party and its ally BJP, have extended their support for the readopt the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022 that was moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The Bill was returned by the Governor on March 6, stating that the Assembly has no legislative competency to bring a legislation to ban online gambling.

Amidst such circumstances, the Governor's Delhi trip gains significance. The Governor's office later posted the picture of the meeting of Shah and RN Ravi in their social media handle and stated the Governor had a fruitful meeting.