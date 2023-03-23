EPS faction and OPS group create ruckus in TN assembly

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday witnessed commotion as Opposition AIADMK MLAs of Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) faction and O Panneerselvam (OPS) group started exchanging heated arguements. It all started when OPS, during his speech, claimed that he would support the Bill, seeking ban on online gambling, on behalf of AIADMK.
After the OPS claim, EPS and his supporting MLAs said that OPS should not be allowed to speak on behalf of AIADMK as he does not have any claim on the party.
Claiming that a majority of AIADMK legislators are with him, Palaniswami also pointed out that he was Opposition leader of the House.
However, the Speaker replied that he called OPS to speak in the House considering the fact he was the former chief minister.
He said Panneerselvam should also be allowed to record his statement in house since it was an important Bill, he added.
At one point of time, both EPS and OPS supporters (MLAs) were abusing each other and almost came to physical contact. However, former minister KP Munusamy pacified the "angry" MLAs.
Likewise, Panneerselvam also intervened and asked his supporter P H Manoj Pandian to maintain calm in the House.
