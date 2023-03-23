Chennai tops with 19 new cases; TN's total Covid count reaches 35.96L
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 86 new Covid cases on Thursday, including a case from Oman.
Total number of cases in the State reached 35,95,925. Chennai topped the list with 19 new cases followed by 12 cases in Chengalpattu, and 8 in Coimbatore and Salem respectively.
Five cases each were reported in Krishnagiri, Madurai and Tiruvallur.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 2.6% after 3,162 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
The highest TPR of 4.9% was reported in Coimbatore. Active cases in the State stood at 517 with the highest of 124 reported in Coimbatore.
Total recoveries reached 35,57,358. No more Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll remained at 38,050.
