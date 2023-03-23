Applications invited to start e-Sevai centres in Kanniyakumari dist

MADURAI: Now, people with interest in starting e-Sevai centres, are invited to take this opportunity provided by the state government.

Applications are invited from like-minded people to run e-Sevai centres in the Kanniyakumari district under the ‘E-Sevai For All’, a scheme by Tamil Nadu e-Governance agency.

The scheme is aimed at motivating educated youths, entrepreneurs and it would be implemented even in rural areas, where there are no e-Sevai centres.

The purpose of this scheme is to reduce monopoly among service providers, increase the number of e-Sevai centres in rural and urban areas and reduce the waiting time of people in queues at the centres. So that, better and more convenient service is provided to the common people, Collector PN Sridhar said on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu e-Governance agency established the e-Sevai centres through service centre agencies like Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV), Primary Agriculture Credit Co-operative Societies (PACCS), Tamil Nadu Corporation Development for women, Fisheries Department and Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLE) to provide government services to the people at their doorsteps through online.