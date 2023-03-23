2 more surrender in Krishnagiri honour killing case

C Jagan, a construction worker from Kittampatti was attacked brutally with sickles by three persons in broad daylight on a service road linking Dharmapuri-Krishnagiri National Highways on Tuesday. He was killed for marrying his lady love S Saranya, (21) braving opposition from her family members.

After executing the spine chilling murder, Jagan’s father-in-law Shankar (43) surrendered before the Mahila Court in Krishnagiri. The murder incident triggered a protest by the victim's family members, who also ransacked the house of Shankar.

Meanwhile, the police have decided to take the duo, who surrendered in court, into custody to inquire if anyone else was involved in the brutal murder.