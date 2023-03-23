2 more surrender in Krishnagiri honour killing case

Coimbatore: Two persons surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court IV in Salem on Thursday in connection with the murder of a youth in honour killing case in Krishnagiri.
Even as special teams of police were on a search for the assailants, the two youths, G Nagaraj (21) and M Murali (20), both hailing from different areas in Krishnagiri surrendered before the court. Magistrate Yuvaraj remanded them in judicial custody and they were lodged in Salem Central Prison.
C Jagan, a construction worker from Kittampatti was attacked brutally with sickles by three persons in broad daylight on a service road linking Dharmapuri-Krishnagiri National Highways on Tuesday. He was killed for marrying his lady love S Saranya, (21) braving opposition from her family members.
After executing the spine chilling murder, Jagan’s father-in-law Shankar (43) surrendered before the Mahila Court in Krishnagiri. The murder incident triggered a protest by the victim's family members, who also ransacked the house of Shankar.
Meanwhile, the police have decided to take the duo, who surrendered in court, into custody to inquire if anyone else was involved in the brutal murder.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android