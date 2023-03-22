Stalin instructs District Secretaries to rein in cadres

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday reportedly instructed his party district secretaries to rein in the functionaries and cadres to ensure that they do not bring disrepute to the party.

Speaking at the meeting of party district secretaries at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, Stalin referred to some recent incidents that brought disrepute to the party of late and said that such incidents happening in violation of the party high command's diktat were affecting the reputation of the party and government.

The Chief Minister also instructed his district secretaries to ensure that the functionaries and cadre do not act in a manner violating the party discipline and bringing disrepute to the party. It might be pertinent to recall that Stalin had expressed anguish in a similar fashion at the party general council meeting on October 9, 2022 when he publicly admitted that he was getting sleepless nights owing to the behaviour of some party functionaries.

The Chief Minister has censured the party leaders in the backdrop of some of his senior leaders, including a couple of members of his cabinet publicly embarrassing the party and government.

Advising his district secretaries to start appointing members for the booth committees for the Parliamentary polls soon, Stalin was learnt to have told his district bosses that the high command would soon appoint in charge for every Assembly constituency.

The DMK leadership has also briefed the party leaders on entrusting poll responsibilities on lower level functionaries to ensure a repeat of 2019 Lok Sabha poll results or better but by sweeping all 39 LS seats.

Stalin, party sources privy to the meeting disclosed, has also given specific instructions to district bosses to speed up the enrolment drive planned from next month.

The DMK high command has adopted a resolution to enrol one crore new cadres between April 3 and June 3. The DMK leadership has also exhorted party members to popularise the just-presented Budget of the government.