Stalin announces solatium to families of Kanchi blast victims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday condoled the demise of nine persons at a private explosive warehouse at Origai village in Kancheepuram. He also announced compensation to the families of the deceased and injured persons.

"I was extremely saddened by the news about the death of Boopathy (57), Murugan (40), Sasikala (35), Devi (32), Sudarshan (31), Vidhya (30) and three other persons, who could not be identified, following a blast at a private explosives warehouse at Origai village in Kancheepuram this morning," said Stalin in a statement issued Wednesday evening.