Stalin announces solatium to families of Kanchi blast victims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday condoled the demise of nine persons at a private explosive warehouse at Origai village in Kancheepuram. He also announced compensation to the families of the deceased and injured persons.
"I was extremely saddened by the news about the death of Boopathy (57), Murugan (40), Sasikala (35), Devi (32), Sudarshan (31), Vidhya (30) and three other persons, who could not be identified, following a blast at a private explosives warehouse at Origai village in Kancheepuram this morning," said Stalin in a statement issued Wednesday evening.
Stating that he's instructed officials to provide best possible treatment to the injured persons admitted to Kilpauk govt medical college hospital and Chengalpattu govt hospital, the CM offered his condolences and announced Rs 3 lakh each solatium to the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the grievously injured persons.
In another statement, he condoled the demise of one Amutha (45) following a similar blast at a private explosives warehouse at Edappadi in Salem.
He also announced Rs 3 lakh solatium to the family of deceased Amutha and Rs 1 lakh to one Vedappan (75) who was grievously injured in the blast.
