SC Collegium recommends elevating 4 judges to Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday recommended elevating 4 judges to the Madras High Court.

The resolutions by the Collegium of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K.M. Joseph recommended the following persons:

1. Shri R Sakthivel

2. Shri P Dhanabal

3. Shri Chinnasamy Kumarappan

4. Shri K Rajasekar

The recommendation made by the High Court Collegium on 10 August 2022 for appointment of the four judicial officers as Judges of the Madras High Court has the concurrence of the Chief Minister and the Governor of Tamil Nadu. The file was received from the Department of Justice on 05 January 2023.