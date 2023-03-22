OPS slams murder of 26-yr-old youth in Krishnagiri, demands action

CHENNAI: Deposed AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam strongly condemned the brutal murder of a newly-married youth by his father-in-law and two others in Kittampatti in Krishnagiri and criticised the incident shows the state is treading the path of violence instead of path of development.

“Murder of a youth in broad daylight on the busy National Highway in Kitttampatti in Krishnagiri is sending a shock wave. It is strongly condemnable. Instead of taking the path of development, the state is going in the path of violence,” OPS tweeted.

He demanded the Tamil Nadu police to take appropriate action in connection with the brutal murder.

The shocking incident took place at about 1.30 pm on Tuesday when the victim C Jegan (26), who was on a two-wheeler, was intercepted by his father-in-law Sankar and two others at Kittampatti and hacked to death for marrying his daughter Saranya against their wish.

Jegan and Saranya got married a month ago.