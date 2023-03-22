Light to moderate rain likely in TN for next 5 days: RMC

CHENNAI: According to Meteorological Department, rains are likely in Tamil Nadu for next 5 days due to convergence of air in the east and west directions.

Here’s the latest forecast:

22.03.2023: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal

23.03.2023: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may witness light to moderate rain at a couple of places.

24.03.2023–26.03.2023: Light to moderate rain at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Weather Forecast for Chennai and Suburbs:

The sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rain with thundershowers may occur at a few places in the city. The maximum temperature will be around 33 to 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius.

The sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be around 33 to 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius.