Kanchi cracker unit mishap: Most patients suffer 30% burns

CHENNAI: The State Health Department has started dispatching the victims of Kancheepuram cracker industry accidents to other hospitals based on the severity of burn injuries.
Most of the patients have suffered more than 30 per cent of burn injuries and most of them are treated at government hospitals.
As many as eight patients have been admitted with 10 to 15 per cent burn injuries around 12.30 pm on Wednesday. And at least six patients with more than 30 per cent burns are shifted to Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital, said an official with Kancheepuram government hospital.
Usually patients from Kancheepuram government hospital are refferred to Chengalpattu hospital for advance treatment.
"Of the six patients admitted around 3.30 pm, four of them have more than 90 per cent burn injuries. The remaining have 30 to 40 per cent burn injuries. The patients are admitted in the fully equipped red zone. The hospitals provide supportive therapy that is ABC – air, breathing and circulation," stated Dr K Narayanaswamy, dean of Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital.
He further added, "During the burn injury there would be fluid loss, so to ensure patients get sufficient fluids IV treatment is given, and for the wound ointment is given. We will also check the kidney, and liver functions of the patients."
The hospital got pre-intimation, and they were prepared with the bed and treatment arrangements to be given to the patients and treatment protocol is provided as per the burn percentage.
Chengalpattu hospital reported the first fatal case of a 40-year-old woman, who was brought with a 100 per cent burn injury. She passed away within 30 minutes even as the treatment was provided.
A 39-year-old patient, Malar with 25 percent burn injuries has been referred to Kilpauk Medical College hospital. The local duty doctors stated that treatment is provided, and the patient is currently stable.
