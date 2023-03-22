Kanchi cracker unit mishap: Most patients suffer 30% burns

CHENNAI: The State Health Department has started dispatching the victims of Kancheepuram cracker industry accidents to other hospitals based on the severity of burn injuries.

Most of the patients have suffered more than 30 per cent of burn injuries and most of them are treated at government hospitals.

As many as eight patients have been admitted with 10 to 15 per cent burn injuries around 12.30 pm on Wednesday. And at least six patients with more than 30 per cent burns are shifted to Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital, said an official with Kancheepuram government hospital.

Usually patients from Kancheepuram government hospital are refferred to Chengalpattu hospital for advance treatment.