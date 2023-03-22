Kancheepuram cracker unit has been functioning since 2006

CHENNAI: The cracker unit that blasted in Kancheepuram is situated in Kuruvi Malai in Kancheepuram Thaluk and has been functioning since 2006. The unit owner Narendren who belongs to the AIADMK party has got the necessary licence from the government for running the firecracker factory and the licence is active till 2024.

The fire department said that the exact reason for the fire is unknown and an investigation is on. The heat might have also triggered the fire in the noon, but it can be confirmed only after examination of the place.