Gram Sabha meeting to convene across TN today

CHENNAI: On behalf of World Water Day celebrations, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to hold Gram Sabha meetings across the State. The government has informed that the meeting should be held in all the village panchayats, and the attendance of the members should be ensured as per the limit.

It has been said that the Gram Sabha meeting should be held on March 22 at 11 am in all the panchayats in which all wards are covered based on a rotational basis. As per a previous order given by the TN government, the meetings should not be conducted in religious places.