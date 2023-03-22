Piyush Goyal credits Stalin for getting PM Mitra Park for TN
CHENNAI: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Textiles Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said Tamil Nadu has emerged as one of the seven states selected under the PM Mitra mega textile park project.
He was speaking after the launch of India’s first PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM Mitra) Park for the textile industry at E Kumaralingapuram in Virudhunagar on Wednesday.
"Tamil Nadu has been selected in a totally transparent manner in the spirit of cooperation, collaboration and competition among the states, which has done well in the textile sectors," said Goyal.
Quoting PM Modi, Goyal said the textile sector is one of the largest employment-generating sectors in the country, giving direct employment to 4 crore people and indirect jobs to another 6 crores.
Goyal appreciated Chief Minister MK Stalin for his leadership in providing the necessary ecosystem and support for the first textile park to come up in Virudhunagar.
The CM, while addressing the gathering, said the weaving industry has been contributing greatly to the growth of the Indian economy and thanked the Union government, the PM and Union Minister Piyush Goyal for announcing the setting up of the textile park.
