Piyush Goyal credits Stalin for getting PM Mitra Park for TN

CHENNAI: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Textiles Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said Tamil Nadu has emerged as one of the seven states selected under the PM Mitra mega textile park project.

He was speaking after the launch of India’s first PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM Mitra) Park for the textile industry at E Kumaralingapuram in Virudhunagar on Wednesday.