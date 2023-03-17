Stalin thanks PM for selecting Virudhunagar for MITRA park

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for selecting Virudhunagar district in Tamilnadu as one of the venues of a PM MITRA park.

Taking to social media to “express my gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for selecting TN's Virudhunagar District for a PM MITRA Park,” Stalin tweeted that it would be a big boost to the textile sector in southern TN. “Our SIPCOT has 1052 acres of land & ready to implement the project to generate employment.”

CM congratulates writer Sivasankari

Earlier, in an another message posted on his Twitter message, Stalin congratulated writer Sivasankari on her being shortlisted for the prestigious Saraswati Sammaan award. “My hearty congratulations to prominent writer Sivasankari on her being selected for the Saraswati Samman award for her historic work Suryavamsam. I commend her for the “knit India through literature” initiative she’s been single handedly running apart from penning over a hundred works,” Stalin tweeted.