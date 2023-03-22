DMK to launch year-long celebrations of late MK's birth centenary

CHENNAI: Various national leaders will descend on Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur on June 3 when the DMK will launch its year-long celebrations of the birth centenary of late party president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.
A meeting of the DMK's district secretaries, held under party president and TN chief minister M K Stalin here on Wednesday resolved to celebrate the late patriarch's birth centenary in a grand manner.
According to a party release, a "Kalaignar Kottam" complex, a museum and a marriage hall will be inaugurated by "national leaders" at Tiruvarur, Karunanidhi's native district on June 3, when the year-long centenary celebrations will start.
On that day, "all-India leaders will also speak" at a public meeting, it said.
A 'Kottam' is Tamil refers to a temple-like structure built in memory of a revered person.
The district secretaries meeting resolved it was "befitting" that the late party chief's centenary celebrations came at a time when the party's inclusive "Dravidian model of governance" had attracted national attention.
Karunanidhi was instrumental in ensuring, among others, safeguarding Tamil, growth of Tamil Nadu, Dravidian self-respect, federalism and brotherhood, the meeting resolved.
The district secretaries also decided to launch a massive membership drive on June 3 to enroll one crore individuals into the party, to the existing similar number.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android