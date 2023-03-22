Death toll in Kanchi cracker unit blast rises to 9; owner surrenders

CHENNAI: The death toll in the Kancheepuram firecracker unit blast rose to 9 with 15 others being admitted to a hospital with severe burns on Wednesday. Meanwhile, factory owner, Narendran, surrendered at the Kancheepuram Taluk police station, where he is currently being interrogated.

The incident took place at a private firecracker unit situated in the Kuruvi Malai in Kancheepuram. On Wednesday around 12 pm, chemicals that were kept outside the unit in the sunlight caught fire and within a few minutes, fire spread to the entire premises of the unit, leading to a blast. Police sources said there were more than 25 workers in the unit during that time. The blast was too loud that made the residents in the locality think that it was an earthquake. A few in fear rushed out of their houses.

Rescue teams from Kancheepuram and Sriperumbudur rushed to the spot and began the rescue operations. Police said that 9 people, including 8 women, died on the spot and 15 other workers are admitted to the Kancheepuram GH in critical condition. The rescue operation is still on and the police have registered a case.