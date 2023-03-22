Blast effect felt 3-4 km away from site; villagers still reeling from scene of mishap

CHENNAI: The cracker unit blast in Kancheepuram, which killed 9 and injured several others, is situated in Valathottam Nagar at Kuruvi Malai, Kancheepuram taluk, and has been functioning since 2006.

The unit owner, Narendren (photo below), has the necessary licence from the government for running a firecracker factory and the licence is active till 2024.