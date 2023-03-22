DMK fails to keep poll promise on MSP for paddy, cane; farmers disappointed

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam state general secretary Sami Natarajan expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of MSP of Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,000 per tonne for sugarcane, which were major promises in the DMK election manifesto. “These are also the major demands of Delta farmers for several years and we have been eagerly waiting for the announcement in every budget and this time too the state government has disappointed us,” Natarajan said.