Actor Karthi lauds TN Agri Budget 2023-24

CHENNAI: Actor Karthi thanked the Tamil Nadu government for making an agriculture-specific Budget announcement for the second consecutive year.

In his statement, he expressed happiness and thanked the State government for "researching well" the needs of the farmer. He went on to State the requirement of grain separators to distinguish Saamai (little millet) Kuthiraivali (Japanese millet) and Varagu (Kodo millet), and also enough technicians to repair if the machines are damaged.

He pressed on the essentiality in equipping ryots with machines friendly to the types of land they till.