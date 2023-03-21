Upload absentee details before 1:30 pm after every exam: DGE

CHENNAI: To better track absentees in board exams, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has directed officials to upload the absentee details before 1: 30 pm after every exam.

As the Class 10 board exam is set to begin on April 6 till 20, DGE has released guidelines for education officials, including chief superintendents of examination centers to follow.

As part of the guidelines, the respective chief superintendents of examination centers will have to upload the exam attendance details before 1:30 pm. While the exam gets over by 1:15 pm.

This procedure has been initiated after 50,674 students, including 49,559 school students, reported absent for the Class 12 language paper exam held on March 13.

Education officials say that absentee details are being asked to upload swiftly because to contact students. "The students will be immediately contacted and be ensured they write supplementary paper. Same is being followed for the ongoing Class 12 exam,” an official said.

Further, to track absenteeism and to reduce the numbers, the education department has arranged meetings with parents on March 24 and April 10, where members of two special school management committees will interact with parents of students who have frequently reported absence to school.

Meanwhile, for Class 10, the practical exams started on Monday and will go on till March 24, across schools in Tamil Nadu. Nearly 10 lakh students are expected to write the Class 10 final examinations.