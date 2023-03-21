Umrao's AB plea: Police told to file report in one week

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted one week time to the Tamil Nadu police department to file the details of the cases registered against the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Prashant Patel Umrao.

Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Prashant Patel Umrao was booked by the Thoothukudi police under Section 153, 153A, 504 and 505 of the IPC for allegedly spreading false information which alleged attacks against the migrants from Bihar in the State.

While the Madurai bench of Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to Prashant Kumar Umrao in the case filed in Thoothukudi, he had moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case filed in Tirupur.

In the petition, Umrao had claimed that the false complaint was given against him on account of political vendetta. He had also contended that his Twitter account was hacked and the tweets were posted by hawkers and he had nothing to do with it. When this bail plea came up before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira on Tuesday, the State Police department sought time to respond to this petition. Accepting this, the judge has given one week time to the police department to file the details of the cases registered against Prashant Patel Umrao and adjourned the hearing to March 28.