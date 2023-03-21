Udhayanidhi Stalin to move to government bungalow in Adyar?

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday is likely to shift to a government bungalow in Adyar, according to reports.

Currently, he lives with his parents on Chittaranjan Road, Alwarpet where the Chief Minister's camp office is also located. With officials and important dignitaries often visiting both the Chief Minister and Minister Udhayanidhi, there seems to be a space crunch at the office.

Due to this, a government bungalow called 'Kurinji' on Greenways Road is being rapidly renovated before the minister and his family could move next month, according to reports.

Speaker Appavu who was residing in 'Kurunji' shifted to a nearby bungalow called 'Malaragam' last January.