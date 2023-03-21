TN man who died of Covid was infected with Omicron XBB variant

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man who had died of Covid-19 in a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchi was infected with the Omicron-XBB variant, officials said on Tuesday.

The whole genome sequencing report of the youth confirmed the presence of XBB variant.

Whole genome sequencing done on samples of patients tested Covid-19 positive have found that the two variants of Omicron, XBB and BA.2 and their sub variants were dominant in 95 per cent of the samples.