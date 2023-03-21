TN empowered to enact law banning online gaming: Anurag Singh Thakur

CHENNAI: Responding to a query on online rummy by Salem MP SR Parthiban, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said States are empowered to impose a ban under the 7th schedule of the Indian Constitution.

This development came after Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi sent back a Bill passed by the State assembly banning online rummy. The Governor's action drew strong reactions from DMK and alliance leaders.

Governor Ravi sent back the Bill saying States are not empowered to enact a law banning online games.

Speaking on the question raised at the Parliament, MP Parthiban said even BJP-ruled states are keen on bringing a ban on online games,but they are silent fearing the Union government.