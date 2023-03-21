TN announces overseas training programme for 150 farmers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, in his agriculture budget for the financial year 2023-23 on Tuesday, proposed that 150 farmers from the state would be provided overseas training in new farming techniques.

He said that the farmers would be taken to countries where modern methods of farming are deployed including in Israel, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Egypt, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The minister, while presenting the budget, said that deploying high yield technologies have led to high productivity in certain countries and farmers of Tamil Nadu would be eager to adopt these technologies in their fields if they are provided an opportunity to visit these countries and see for themselves the improvement in farming there.