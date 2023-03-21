TN police dept to recruit 2,599 constables this year

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police department has decided to recruit as many as 2,599 constables this year to fill the existing vacancies.

“This will almost fill all the vacancies in the department. Most probably the vacancies for 600 sub-inspectors will also be filled this year,” a senior police officer said.

The present strength of the police force in Tamil Nadu is 1.34 lakh.

A communication from the state head of the police force has been sent to the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board asking to commence the recruitment process to recruit fresh grade II constables this year as early as possible.

As many as 1,819 grade II men constables for TSP and 780 women grade II constables for AR women battalion are going to be recruited this year.

The process of recruitment is expected to begin in a month’s time.

This will be the first time the police department fills all the existing vacancies and thus brings down the average age of the force, the officer noted.