Student killed in Madurai over enmity; labourer beaten to death in Tenkasi

MADURAI: A 19-year-old student of Government College was allegedly murdered by an armed gang near Kottampatti in Madurai district on Monday.

The murdered victim was identified as R Vasudevan of Kambalipatti village, sources said.

Inquiries revealed that the victim along with his friend M Balakannan (19) was traveling on a bike when the gang of four unidentified persons, who traveled in two bikes, intercepted Vasudevan and hacked him with deadly weapons and also assaulted his friend Balakannan.

Both the victims were rushed to Melur Government Hospital, where Vasudevan was declared dead. Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad inspected the scene of the crime and held inquiries.

Meanwhile, in Tenkasi district a 42-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death.

The deceased was identified as Iyappan (42) of Kattalaikudiyiruppu near Sengottai.

The victim along with his friends was engaged in a wordy quarrel in a cemetery, which resulted in the murder. Puliyarai police filed a case and are investigating.