OPS realised futility of his 2017 Dharmayudham: TTV

“After the AIADMK got the Two Leaves symbol for the bypoll and EPS claimed to be spending like the ruling party, I thought the DMK will win only by a margin of 20,000 votes. But, against my expectation and many AIADMK leaders, the ruling party won by a massive margin of over 66,000 votes. Is it not a worst defeat for the party and EPS,” Dhinakaran wondered.