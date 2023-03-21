OPS realised futility of his 2017 Dharmayudham: TTV
TIRUCHY: Former chief minister O Panneerselvam has realised that his ‘Dharmayudham’ in 2017 was a wrong move, claimed AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Monday and called upon all the true followers of former CM J Jayalalithaa to unitedly work for the retrieval of the AIADMK from the hands of ‘traitors.’
Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Dhinakaran said, Edappadi K Palaniswami, who claimed to call the western region of Tamil Nadu as the fortress of the AIADMK, lost the Erode by-election despite contesting in the traditional AIADMK symbol of Two Leaves and spending money equally to the level of the DMK, which had earned the wrath of the people just after 20 months in government.
“After the AIADMK got the Two Leaves symbol for the bypoll and EPS claimed to be spending like the ruling party, I thought the DMK will win only by a margin of 20,000 votes. But, against my expectation and many AIADMK leaders, the ruling party won by a massive margin of over 66,000 votes. Is it not a worst defeat for the party and EPS,” Dhinakaran wondered.
“As OPS calls for unity of the true followers of Jaya, the AMMK is also working for it to rescue the party from the hands of traitors,” Dhinakaran said.
Stating that the AMMK has commenced its journey towards the goal of winning the Lok Sabha polls, Dhinakaran said, it is necessary for AMMK to back the words and decision of OPS.
Meanwhile, Dhinakaran said that the DMK in their election manifesto announced Rs 1,000 for each housewife, but the budget announcement has mentioned some eligibility for availing the benefit. “The announcement has been made just to convince the people who had already started asking questions about the promised aid,” he said.
