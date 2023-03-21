Moderate rain likely in 9 TN dists for next 3 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Tuesday announced that nine districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to experience moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning.

The Meteorological Department has warned that moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is forecast to occur in Kanniyakumari, Nellai, Tenkasi, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvallur in the next three hours.