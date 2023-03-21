TamilNadu

Moderate rain likely in 9 TN dists for next 3 hours: RMC

9 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to experience moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning
Representative Image
Representative Image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Tuesday announced that nine districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to experience moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning.

The Meteorological Department has warned that moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is forecast to occur in Kanniyakumari, Nellai, Tenkasi, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvallur in the next three hours.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

RMC
Rain
Regional Meteorological Centre
TN rains
India Meteorological Department
chennai rain update
rain news

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in