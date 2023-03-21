Cops arrest thief, recover jewels stolen from textile exporter’s house

TIRUCHY: Karur police on Sunday night arrested a culprit who had stolen 105 sovereign gold from the house of a businessman and recovered the jewels.

According to police, on February 13, while Pandian, a textile exporter, residing at Ramakrishnapuram in Karur was away with his family, miscreants broke open the doors and escaped with 105 sovereign jewels.

Based on the complaint by Padian, Karur SP Sundaravadanam formed three special teams and on Sunday, one of the teams during vehicle inspection at the five-road junction in Karur town, suspected the movement of a person with a bag.

The man on seeing the police attempted to escape and the police caught him after a brief chase.

The man was identified as Balaji (34) from Jeeyapuram in Tiruchy and the police found that he had a huge quantity of gold jewels in the bag.

Upon further inquiry, Balaji confessed that he had stolen the jewels from Pandian’s house. Subsequently, the Court remanded him under judicial custody.