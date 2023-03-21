TamilNadu

Hall tickets for Class 10 boards can be downloaded: Check details

The DGE has announced that the hall ticket for Class 10 board exams can be downloaded from March 27th.
CHENNAI: According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) to the district education offices, schools can download the hall tickets for the Class 10 board exams from March 27.

The hall tickets can be downloaded from the DGE website www.dge.tn.gov.in.

Also, the board exams for Class 10 is going to be held from April 6.

