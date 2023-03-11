TN Edu Dept releases guidelines for board exams: Details inside

CHENNAI: For the Class 12 board exams starting Monday, the education department has released a set of guidelines for students. Additionally, on Saturday, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has directed to provide uninterrupted power supply at the centres during the exam.

Further, the department has asked to ensure the repair works in transformers and other supply lines are rectified before the commencement of the exam.

About 8.5 lakh Class 12 students are set to appear for the exam.

According to the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), the Class 12 board exam is starting on March 14 and exams for Class 11 will begin on March 15. Owing to this, the department has wrapped up making arrangements in allotting exam centres and preparation of question papers.

Subsequently, the department has also released a set of guidelines for invigilators to follow.

As per the guidelines, both students and hall invigilators are barred from carrying mobile phones to the exam hall.

Further, as a warning, the department announced that punishment will be ordered to students involved in malpractice and if the school is found to be allowing such activity, DGE will recommend the directorate of matriculation schools to call off the school recognition.

And, to better address the queries of students and parents and to avoid rumours, the department has also set up a control room, which will function from 8am till 8pm.

Public can contact numbers; 9498383081/9498383075.