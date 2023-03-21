Fisherman drowns in Poondi Lake

TIRUVALLUR: In a tragic incident, a 50-year-old fisherman died after he fell into a lake while he was fishing in Pullarambakkam on Monday.

The deceased Srinivasan, a resident of Irular Colony in Arumbakkam, went fishing at Poondi Lake on Monday morning. However, when he did not return home by night, his relatives went to check on him and were shocked to find only his fishing boat while he was missing.

Following this, they lodged a complaint with the Pullarambakkam police who launched a search.

The next morning, on information that a male body was caught in a fishing net and afloat at the Poondi Lake, fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the body.

“Family members of the deceased identified that it was Srinivasan after which his body was sent for an autopsy,” police said.

Police are investigating to see if Srinivasan lost his balance and fell from his boat into the fishing net and could not escape, thereby dying on the spot.