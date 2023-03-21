DVAC sleuths search house of Erode Corp Commissioner Sivakumar

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) sleuths on Tuesday searched the house of Erode Corporation Commissioner K Sivakumar in connection with a corruption case filed, while he was serving as commissioner in the erstwhile Pallavaram Municipality in Chennai.

A team of DVAC sleuths arrived at Sivakumar’s official residence in Periyar Nagar around morning.

As the commissioner was in Chennai, they informed him of the search operation. Soon, Sivakumar left Chennai and reached Erode by 4 pm. Thereafter, a five-member team entered his house and began the search operations.

The search operation continued through the night and it is yet to be known if any seizure of either documents or cash was made.

Notably, Sivakumar, who also served as the commissioner in Tirupur Corporation, was the returning officer in the recent by-polls for Erode East constituency.