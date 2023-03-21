Cop, 3 others held for thefts in Erode

When grilled, the trio spilled out the truth that they were acting on directions from the cop.

Police said Rajiv took to criminal life after befriending Senthil Kumar, when he was arrested in 2021, in a bike theft case in the Perundurai region.

The cop was involved in the duty of escorting Senthil Kumar, while taking him to court and then to prison.

“They continued their friendship even after the accused came out of prison on bail. The cop accommodated Senthil Kumar and his accomplices in his grocery shop in Perundurai under the pretext of employing them. He then hatched plans to rob and the gang members targeted houses in Chithode and Perundurai in Erode, as well as in Tirupur,” police said.