Applications for setting up e-service centres invited

CHENGALPATTU: Chengalpattu Collector Rahul Nath on Tuesday invited applications from persons interested in setting up and running an e-Service Centrer under the “E-Service Centre for All ‘’ scheme in the district.

He said that the government has made provisions to start an e-service centre for everyone in Tamil Nadu and the scheme has been started to encourage educated youth and entrepreneurs to establish e-service centres in areas where there are none.

Rahul Nath further noted that Tamil Nadu E-governance Agency, Tamil Nadu Government Cable TV Corporation (TACTV), Primary Agriculture Co-operative Societies (PACCS), Tamil Nadu Women Welfare Development Corporation, Department of Fisheries, Rural Entrepreneurs (CSC VLEs) have implemented e-service centres for all, thereby providing government services close to their residence.

Collector said applications can be submitted online and more information can be had from https://www.tnesevai.tn.gov.in/ (or) https://tnega.tn.gov.in/.