Agri Budget cheats the farmers, slams EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing reporters in a conference after the Budget said, "The Agriculture Budget is a Budget that cheats the farmers. There has been no major announcement for farmers. It is disappointing that only Rs.100 per quintal of paddy is been announced as an incentive."

The Agriculture Budget for Tamil Nadu was presented by State Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam at the Assembly in Chennai.