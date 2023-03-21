28-year-old kills self in Chengalpattu

CHENGALPATTU: A 28-year-old woman who was reportedly suffering from depression committed suicide by hanging in here on Sunday.

The deceased Divya Bharathi, a resident of Uthiramerur in Kanchipuram was married to Shankar and the couple have two children, aged 5 and 3.

The woman who was working in a private company in Mahindra city remarried one Bharath six months ago.

She left her first husband and kids to go live with Bharath at Pillayar Koil Street in Chengalpattu. However, the couple recently had several arguments and Divya who was depressed about being away from her children committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan using her saree.

The Chengalpattu town police have registered a case and have sent her body for autopsy.