TamilNadu

College student ends life after parents refuse to get her married

The girl took the extreme step on Sunday night as she consumed poison while alone at her house in Karupparayanpalayam area.
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old girl committed suicide after her parents refused to get her married to her lover in Coimbatore.

Police said Abirami, who was studying second year in college, was in love with a youth.

“Parents came to know of her love affair and asked her to concentrate in studies. However, she insisted on getting married and was depressed as her parents refused,” police said.

The girl took the extreme step on Sunday night as she consumed poison while alone at her house in Karupparayanpalayam area.

She was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in a critical condition and died without responding to treatment on Monday.

The Peelamedu police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.

