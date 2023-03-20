TN budget is like the Sun that will shine on everyone: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday called the state Budget for the current financial year as a fine example for the "Dravidian Model''as it encompasses all aspects of development for all departments, sections of the people across the State.

"It is like the Sun that will shine bright on everyone, "he said.

"Inclusive growth is what my answer to those who ask me whatDravidian Model is?" said the Chief Minister in a statement hours after state finance minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan tabled the Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024.