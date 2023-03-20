TN budget is like the Sun that will shine on everyone: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday called the state Budget for the current financial year as a fine example for the "Dravidian Model''as it encompasses all aspects of development for all departments, sections of the people across the State.
"It is like the Sun that will shine bright on everyone, "he said.
"Inclusive growth is what my answer to those who ask me whatDravidian Model is?" said the Chief Minister in a statement hours after state finance minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan tabled the Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024.
"The Budget presented every year is the face of the government. It is not only a year's Budget, but also a prelude to the coming year. In this sense, the Budget for the year 2023-2024 would give life to people even after a generation. It has several welfare schemes that will help all sections of people throughout their lives," said the Chief Minister and pointed out the announcement of 'Magalir Urimai Thogai' of Rs 1,000 per month that was one of the poll promises of the DMK party.
The government has allocated Rs 7,000 crore for the scheme. He also listed out several other schemes to improve the socio-economic status of various sectors, enhancing the growth of the people of various sections of the society.
Calling the AIADMK's regime a "dark age" between 2011 and 2021,the CM said that administrative and financial disorders during the previous AIADMK regime had delayed the implementation of the scheme.
"It took time for the DMK government to restore the financial status of the state to implement the scheme, " he said. He further said that the annual revenue deficit of Rs 62,000 crore when the DMK came to power.The DMK government has brought down the revenue deficit to 30,000 crore.
The DMK government has attracted Rs 2 lakh crore investment and industries have witnessed growth.
The State is inching towards achieving the status of self-sufficient, he said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android