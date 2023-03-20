TN Budget is a mirage, a dark cloud, says EPS

CHENNAI: Slamming the ruling government for violating the by-poll and not allowing to discuss about the same in the Assembly, Opposition AIADMK staged walkout and called the Budget a mere mirage.

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami who addressed the media after the Budget presentation said, "We staged a walkout to condemn the murder of democracy during the Erode East Bypoll, inflation, milk price hike, EB tariff hike, property tax hike, lodging false complaints against the opposition, migrants' safety, and land acquisition for the NLC".

"Price hikes and tax hikes are the gifts of this ruling DMK government. They (the DMK) announced many schemes in the Budget but didn't allocate the funds," he said. He also noted that the State's Revenue Deficit has increased.

"The comparison between the DMK government and the past AIADMK regime is not acceptable. We faced the COVID-19 pandemic and a major revenue loss during the period,” he added.

On the remark of NEET exemption, EPS said, "It has been two years since DMK came to power. They promised to get exemption from NEET. But Udhayanidhi says getting an exemption is a secret. We have to give the Nobel prize to him."

"The government says only qualified women heads of family will get Rs. 1,000. On what basis will you fix the quality? They had allocated Rs 7,000 crore for this.

It's not enough to implement the scheme. Tamil Nadu Budget is a mere mirage, a dark cloud. It won't give any light to the people," he further added.