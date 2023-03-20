Retrieval of Katchatheevu only solution: Fishers

Call is for patience as Sri Lanka’s only demand is to stop bottom-line trawling

While the initiations for amicably settling the problems between India and Sri Lanka are on the optimistic track, it is time fishermen from both the sides to be patient, said M Ilango, Chairperson, National Fisherfolk Forum (NFF) and member of delegation participated in the bilateral talks on the issue.

Ilango said, the major demand of the Sri Lankan officials and the fishermen was to avoid using the bottom line trawling, the fishing method used by fishermen from Tamil Nadu, the practice scoops out eggs, young fishes, and other marine organisms that eventually die and are thrown back into the sea.

During the bilateral talks in 2017, the Sri Lankan side said that after Sri Lanka’s civil war ended in 2009, the Sri Lankan fishermen started voicing concern about depleting catches, owing to incessant trawling by the Indian fishermen.

They charged that the Indian side of the IMBL already ravaged by decades of high profit yielding bottom trawling, they flock to the Sri Lankan side, with relatively less damage and therefore, more marine resources.

“But on our side, we assured them of controlling the bottom-line trawling by adopting several latest technologies in fishing and the steps are on. As a part of this, the union government has initiated steps to distribute 2000 mechanised boats to the Indian fishermen to with the latest equipment for deep sea fishing and the process are underway,” Ilango said.

Ilango also claimed that, India, being the major supporter for Sri Lanka during their recent poor economic condition, the recent diplomatic talks by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with the island nations has brought hope among the fishermen community as there is a bright chance of re-writing the Indo-Lankan Maritime Boundary Line agreement 1976 which would bring back the rights to fishing in Katchatheevu islet.

“Till then, we need to wait,” he said.