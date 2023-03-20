‘Remove med waste from lake’
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tambaram Municipal Corporation to remove the medical and industrial wastes dumped inside a lake in Tiruneermalai in Chengalpattu district within two weeks.
O Udhayakumar, a social activist from Chennai, alleged that private industries occupied the waterbody, which is one of the important sources of drinking water for Tiruneermalai and its surrounding areas under Tambaram Corporation. Even after complaining to the State, pollution control board and Tambaram Corporation, no action was taken, he claimed.
When the petition came up for hearing before acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, the bench ordered the Commissioner of Tambaram Corporation to remove the medical and industrial waste dumped in the lake within two weeks.
The bench also directed the authorities to take stringent action against those dumping waste into the lake.
