Mission to restore coast, new wildlife sanctuary announced

CHENNAI: Continuing its commitment in preserving the environment and wildlife, the state government has allocated Rs. 1,248 crore for 2023-2024 for the Environment, Forest and Climate Change department.

Moreover, the State will implement Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission with World Bank assistance at an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore.

"Due to increasing vagaries of climate change and pressure caused by the burgeoning population, the coastal ecosystem and the livelihood of the coastal population are likely to be severely affected in the near future. The Government will implement the 'Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission' with the objective of preventing sea erosion, reducing marine pollution and conserving marine biodiversity," the Budget announcement said.

The mission will be implemented with World Bank assistance at an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore in the next 5 years.

The government will also notify a new wildlife Sanctuary in the name 'Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary', with an extent of 80,567 hectares in the forest areas of Anthiyur and Gobichettipalayam Taluks in Erode district to link the Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve with Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary.

This will be the 18th wildlife sanctuary in the State.

International Bird Centre:

Noting that the state is located in the Central Asian Flyway and hosts a large number of migratory birds every year, the government will set up an 'International Bird Centre' at Marakkanam at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore. The centre is expected to promote conservation of birds, encourage research in the field of ornithology and create awareness about the role of birds in nature.

"Recognising the importance of women's role in tackling climate change, the Government will launch the 'Climate Warriors', a climate literacy programme, led by women Self Help Groups (SHG) in the State. In the first phase, 500 SHGs will lead this green campaign to spread awareness on environment and climate change," the government announced.

The SHGs will be provided with electric autos at a cost of Rs 20 crore.